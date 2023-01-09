Home Entertainment Hindi

When Naseeruddin Shah praised Arjun's performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

'I don't think somebody like Naseeruddin Shah is very easy to please when it comes to work as an actor,' said Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

Published: 09th January 2023 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor revealed how overwhelmed he was when stalwart Naseeruddin Shah appreciated his performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Arjun, who has again teamed up with Naseeruddin in his upcoming release 'Kuttey', said: "So, I've already worked with Naseer bhai in Finding Fanny and I had a very nice time, learned so much from him, spent a lot of quality time with him."

"In 'Kuttey', him and I share screen space again and on the first day that he came on set, it was a night shoot. And he's somebody who you don't really go out and talk about your work to. I'm so much junior to him. It was really, really nice that he came on set, he hugged me and he said I saw Dibakar's film where you were fantastic in it."

He added: "For me, just the fact that he had taken out time to see one of my films, whether it was for Dibakar's sake or my sake or for Parineeti's sake, just the fact that he saw it, he appreciated it and he was so vocal about it."

"I don't think somebody like Naseeruddin Shah is very easy to please when it comes to work as an actor. So, I hold this compliment and I hold that moment very close to my heart."

Arjun further added: "And not only that, I had Kumud Sir standing next to me."

"So, to have Kumud Sir add value to that by saying yes, he also loved the film; he thoroughly enjoyed it and he thought my dialect was absolutely bang on and somebody like Kumud Mishra telling me about my dialect and Naseer Bhai telling me about my performance in a film, gave me so much of warmth and confidence stepping into Kuttey and shooting with Naseer Bhai and Kumud sir at that point."

Kuttey is touted to be a caper that also has outstanding actors like Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, and Radhika Madan in it. The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who is ace film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj's son. It releases on January 13, 2023.

WATCH trailer | Aasmaan Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' is a black comedy ft an ensemble cast

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kuttey Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Arjun Kapoor Naseeruddin Shah
