'Farzi' trailer out: Shahid Kapoor is a skilled counterfeiter, Vijay Sethupathi gives chase

The trailer for Raj and DK's sophomore Prime Video series, Farzi, is out. A crime series set in the world of counterfeiting, Farzi stars Shahid Kapoor in his digital debut. He's squaring off against Vijay Sethupathi, who's making his Hindi debut with the show. It's a genius match-up: one of the most positively effortful Indian actors, up against the most effortless.

Sunny, Shahid's character, gives up his middle-class doldrums and starts forging banknotes. “I want to earn so much money... I don't have to respect it,” he announces in full Badmaash Company mode. Along with his best chum, Sunny creates the perfect fake Rs. 500 note. They soon scale up, parcelling out bricks of 'farzi' cash and looking ahead to the high life.

It's not meant to be. On their trail is Michael, played by Vijay, a ferocious task force officer who kneecaps interrogees and speaks halting Hindi. Their elaborate catch-me-if-you-can plays out across India and beyond. The ensemble is filled out by Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait and Raashi Khanna in key roles.

Raj and DK had previously directed The Family Man on Prime Video. They have co-written Farzi with Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar. The series streams from February 10.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

