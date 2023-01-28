Home Entertainment Hindi

SRK calls Salman Khan 'GOAT' during interaction with fans on social media

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan who is basking in the massive success of his film 'Pathaan', called Salman Khan "GOAT," during an interaction with fans on social media.

On Saturday, SRK conducted the #AskSRK session, during which a fan said, "Sir Pathaan tho hit ho gyi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paoge box-office pe #AskSRK." To which he replied, "Salman bhai is...woh kya kehte hain aaj kal...young log...haan....GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan."

During the 15 minutes, #AskSRK session the 'Don' actor answered several questions related to Salman.

Another fan who went to watch 'Pathaan' as a Salman Khan's fan but after watching the movie became an SRK fan.

The fan tweet wrote, "amazing Mindblowing Fantabolous Never Seen Before Avtar Gaya Tha Tiger Ka Fan Banke Aaaya Pathaan Ka Fan Banke."

"Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai....bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas," King Khan replied.

'Pathaan' marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the Tiger movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up. The franchise also includes War, directed by Siddharth only.

The film also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were also seen in the lead roles.

'Pathaan' has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film has crossed more than 300 crores gross worldwide.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. 

