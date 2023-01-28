Home Entertainment Hindi

'Stay away from politics': Kangana Ranaut warns Bollywood over usage of 'triumph over hate'

Recently, Kangana had drawn a sneaky criticism on 'Pathaan' for portraying Pakistan, an "enemy nation" of India, and its intelligence agency ISIS in a "good light".

Published: 28th January 2023 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday made a strong statement against those in Bollywood speaking about "triumph over hate" and said "tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi."

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote: "Bollywood walon yeh narrative banane ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum Hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna 'triumph over hate' toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi (Bollywood people, do not try to project that you are suffering from Hindu hate in this country. If I hear another comment on 'triumph over hate', I will take your class). Enjoy your success and do good work, stay away from politics."

Interestingly, the 'Queen' actor's statement came days after director Karan Johar and actor Alia Bhatt congratulated Shah Rukh Khan for the massive response to his film 'Pathaan'.

On Thursday, Johar shared an appreciation post for King Khan and wrote, "Hits beyond a century!!!! 100 crores and above in 1 day. GOAT MEGASTAR SRK VISIONARY AND LEGENDARY YRF AND ADI...SID ANAND DEEPIKA JOHN!! WOW. Love forever trumps Hate! Mark this date."

Alia Bhatt on the other hand, on Friday, shared an Instagram story in which she wrote, "Because LOVE always wins."

Recently, Kangana had drawn a sneaky criticism on 'Pathaan' for portraying Pakistan, an "enemy nation" of India, and its intelligence agency ISIS in a "good light".

In the thread of tweets, Kangana wrote, "All those who are claiming Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let's be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India's love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathaan which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan... it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies... Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note... Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai... goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram... Jai Shri Ram."

ALSO READ | Rs 313 crore in three days: Historic hit, 'Pathaan' continues dream run at global box office

'Pathaan' has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. 

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut wraps up filming 'Emergency'

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp