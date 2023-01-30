Vicky Kaushal is DJ Mohabbat in Anurag Kashyap's film 'Almost Pyaar...'; check out stills

Home Entertainment Hindi

Vicky Kaushal in Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

By Kartik Bhardwaj
Express News Service

Actor Vicky Kaushal will play the titular role of DJ Mohabbat in Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. This marks the fourth collaboration between Anurag and the actor.

Talking about Vicky’s role, Anurag said, “The character of DJ Mohabbat is so integral to the story that I wanted someone special to play it. DJ Mohabbat is the voice of love... and I wanted someone who is that.”

He added, “Vicky is that to me since I’ve known him... When I asked ‘if not SRK then who?’ My whole cast and my daughter and her friends in unison said Vicky Kaushal.”

Vicky said, “Anurag sir has been a mentor... When he spoke to me about this role I was immediately on board...”

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, which stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta, is slated to release on February 3.

