Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone's first look from 'Project K' unveiled

The banner said the actor's character was someone who "carries the hope of a new world" in her eyes.

Published: 18th July 2023 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone in Project K.

Deepika Padukone in Project K.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The makers of "Project K" revealed the first look of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone from the much-anticipated film, describing her character as a hope for a better tomorrow.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the big-budget sci-fi movie also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind "Project K", shared the poster on its official Twitter page on Monday night.

"A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK," the production house captioned Deepika's first look.

In a new post shared Tuesday, the banner said the actor's character was someone who "carries the hope of a new world" in her eyes.

Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika and Ashwin will unveil the film's official title, trailer, and release date on the first day of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in the US.

At the Comic-Con, scheduled to take place from July 20 to 23, Vyjayanthi Movies will host conversations and performances, providing audiences with a glimpse into "India's vibrant culture and awe-inspiring world of science fiction".

According to a press note issued by the makers, "Project K" will be the first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC.

Disha Patani also rounds out the cast of the multilingual movie.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Project K Deepika Padukone

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp