Two men break into Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat, police probe on

According to Mumbai Police, the men were apprehended by the security guards after they had entered Mannat's premises by scaling the outer wall.

Shah Rukh Khan, Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Two young men broke into superstar Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat in Mumbai on Thursday.

According to Mumbai Police, the men were apprehended by the security guards after they had entered Mannat's premises by scaling the outer wall.

During the police enquiry, the men, aged between 20 and 22, claimed that they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet the 'Pathaan' star.

A case of trespassing and other relevant offences was registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | SRK's wife Gauri Khan in legal trouble as FIR registered against her over property issue

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is basking in the success of 'Pathaan', which has broken many records at the box office. It has managed to hit the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone also featured in the action-packed film.

SRK is now preparing for his upcoming films 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'.

