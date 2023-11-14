'Tiger 3' earns Rs 94 crore worldwide on opening day, highest-earning Hindi Diwali release: YRF

By PTI

MUMBAI: Salman Khan-starrer "Tiger 3", which released in theatres on Diwali, has earned the superstar the biggest opening day of his career by amassing Rs 94 crore worldwide, production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) said on Monday.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film was released on Sunday on the festive occasion of Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In a post on X, YRF said the film had earned Rs 94 crore in global gross, making the film the highest-earning Diwali release in Hindi cinema.

"Tiger 3" collected Rs 52.50 crore gross in India (Rs 44.50 crore nett) and Rs 41.50 crore from the overseas markets, the studio said in a collection note shared on social media.

"Tiger 3" is the sequel to the 2017 film "Tiger Zinda Hai" and a part of the studio's ambitious spy universe that will see characters from Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" and Hrithik Roshan-led "War" criss-crossing in future stories.

"#Tiger3 is the BIGGEST OPENER EVER in the international markets - Day 1 [including previews]: USD 5,000,530 [Rs 41.66 cr]," film trade expert Taran Adarsh said on X.

The advance booking for the film opened on November 5.

Set after the events of "Pathaan", "Tiger 3" sees Salman's titular spy race against time to save both his family and country. It marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe.

The last Hindi film to register a global blockbuster opening was Shah Rukh's September release "Jawan", which earned Rs 129.6 crore worldwide.

The actor's spy universe title "Pathaan", which came out in January, made Rs 106 crore worldwide on the first day of its release.

