Shah Rukh Khan confirms his next with Sujoy Ghosh

Shah Rukh Khan, who, at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, was feted with the coveted Pardo Alla Carriera Award for his contribution to cinema, announced his next project at the event.

In his conversation with the festival’s artistic director, Giano A Nazzaro, the actor said that he had been wanting to do something age-centric for the past seven years, and when he mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh, the director immediately pitched a subject.

Hinting that the film, reportedly titled King, will be heavy on action, SRK added that he has to lose some weight and stretch a little so that he doesn’t hurt his groin while performing stunts.

While more details regarding King’s cast and plot are expected to be made by the makers in the coming days, some reports suggest that the film will mark the first acting collaboration between SRK and his daughter Suhana Khan. Suhana’s acting career was launched with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which also starred Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, will be seen making a return to voice for Mufasa in the Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King. Mufasa’s origin story, helmed by Barry Jenkins, will also have the actor’s sons Aryan Khan and AbRam voicing for Simba and young Mufasa, respectively.