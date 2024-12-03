'Acting is all I can do': Vikrant Massey says not retiring, just need a long break

A day after announcing his retirement from acting via a social media post, Vikrant Massey clarified that his words had been "misread" by the public.

He clarified that he is not retiring but is instead taking a long break due to burnout.

Speaking to News18, Vikrant said, “I’m not retiring… I’m just burned out. I need a long break. I miss home, and my health is also acting up. People misread it.”

“Acting is all I can do. It has given me everything I have. But both my physical and mental health have taken a hit. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health, and to work on bettering my craft. At the moment, I feel a sense of monotony. My post has been misinterpreted as a decision to quit or retire from acting. I just need time away, but I’ll return when the time feels right, " he told Zoom.