'Acting is all I can do': Vikrant Massey says not retiring, just need a long break
A day after announcing his retirement from acting via a social media post, Vikrant Massey clarified that his words had been "misread" by the public.
He clarified that he is not retiring but is instead taking a long break due to burnout.
Speaking to News18, Vikrant said, “I’m not retiring… I’m just burned out. I need a long break. I miss home, and my health is also acting up. People misread it.”
“Acting is all I can do. It has given me everything I have. But both my physical and mental health have taken a hit. I want to take some time off to focus on my family and health, and to work on bettering my craft. At the moment, I feel a sense of monotony. My post has been misinterpreted as a decision to quit or retire from acting. I just need time away, but I’ll return when the time feels right, " he told Zoom.
In his social media post on Monday, Vikrant had written, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a husband, father, son, and actor, I feel the need to pause. So, in 2025, we will meet each other for one last time. Until the time feels right.”
Many of his colleagues in the film industry expressed surprise over the announcement, particularly since it comes at the peak of his career.
Vikrant was last seen in The Sabarmati Report, which was released in theatres on November 15. Earlier this year, the actor, known for his role in 12th Fail, was awarded the Personality of the Year at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).