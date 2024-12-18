India's 'Laapataa Ladies' out of Oscars race, Hindi film 'Santosh' from UK moves to next round

NEW DELHI: "Laapataa Ladies", India's official entry in the Best International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards, is out of the Oscars race but Sandhya Suri's Hindi film "Santosh", representing the UK, has advanced to the next round.

Directed by Kiran Rao, "Laapataa Ladies" ("Lost Ladies" in English) failed to make it to the shortlist of 15 films that will be vying for a spot in the final five, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced on Wednesday.

The final Oscar nominations will be announced on January 17.

According to the Academy, 85 countries or regions had submitted films that were eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film category for the 97th Academy Awards.

"'Laapataa Ladies' (Lost Ladies) did not make it to the Academy Awards shortlist this year, and we are of course disappointed, but equally we are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief we've received throughout this journey," Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios and Kindling Productions, which backed the movie, said in a joint statement.

"We congratulate the teams of all the top 15 shortlisted films and wish them the very best in the next stages of the awards."

"Santosh", a Hindi-language crime drama by British-Indian filmmaker Suri and featuring acclaimed actors Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar, has found a spot in the final 15 as the official entry from the UK.

"So happy for the team, especially our writer-director Sandhya Suri for this little glory of recognition for our film 'Santosh'! How incredible to be shortlisted from amongst 85 films.

Thank you to everyone who loved it, supported it and voted for it," Goswami posted on Instagram.