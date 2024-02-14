I've fallen in love with acting: Kriti Sanon on completing 10 years in Bollywood

NEW DELHI: From a college graduate who wasn't sure about starring in films to winning a National Film Award, it has been an interesting journey for actor Kriti Sanon, who credits her engineering background for staying curious.

Sanon made a promising film debut opposite fellow newcomer Tiger Shroff with 2014's "Heropanti", which she followed up with acclaimed performances in films such as "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Luka Chuppi" and "Mimi", which earned her a National Film Award for best actress.

"Sometimes, it is difficult to realise that it has been 10 years in this industry. Suddenly, it feels so long," the 33-year-old actor told PTI in an interview here.

"There was a point when I was in college and I didn't even know that I wanted to act. I went from discovering that I could act to finally pursuing it... I think I've fallen in love with acting over time," she added.

The Delhi-born actor, who currently stars in sci-fi romance "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya", decided to become an actor after completing her engineering degree from Noida's Jaypee Institute of Information Technology.

"It's my engineering mind that's really curious and always trying to absorb everything like a sponge to learn and grow. I've always been like that. I have evolved with time, at least, that's been my goal. I have figured out what works for me as an actor and what doesn't.

"I also feel that I don't know what my process is because I don't want to limit myself. Sometimes, I do 'hit and trial' of finding new ways of doing something. Sometimes, it works. Sometimes, it doesn't," she said.