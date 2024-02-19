‘Can’t believe it’s real’: Sanya Malhotra on Suhani Bhatnagar's death

Sanya Malhotra on Sunday condoled the death of Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer wrestling drama Dangal.
Suhani passed away at a young age of 19. According to her family, she was suffering from Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness.
She was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on February 7 and died on February 16 after medical complications.
Sanya, who played the grown-up version of Babita Phogat in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, remembered Suhani in a post on her Instagram Stories.
"I can't believe it's real. There was no one quite like our Suhani. She was so special, so talented, and way too young to have left us so soon. Rest in peace, Chotu. My deepest condolences to Pooja, Puneet and the entire family," the actor wrote.
Suhani became a prominent face after appearing in Dangal, the 2016 biographical drama about a wrestler who mentors his two daughters to success.
The movie also featured Zaira Wasim as young Geeta while Fatima Sana Shaikh played the elder version. Aamir Khan played the role of Mahavir Phogat, the father of Geeta and Babita.
Suhani’s death was also condoled by director Nitesh and Aamir’s production house Aamir Khan Productions.
