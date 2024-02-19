‘Can’t believe it’s real’: Sanya Malhotra on Suhani Bhatnagar's death

Sanya Malhotra on Sunday condoled the death of Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer wrestling drama Dangal.

Suhani passed away at a young age of 19. According to her family, she was suffering from Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness.

She was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on February 7 and died on February 16 after medical complications.

Sanya, who played the grown-up version of Babita Phogat in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, remembered Suhani in a post on her Instagram Stories.