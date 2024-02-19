'Yodha' teaser: Sidharth Malhotra is out to battle hijackers

The teaser of the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha was unveiled by the makers on Monday. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is an action film backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

Sidharth took to Instagram and treated fans with the official teaser. Sharing the video, he wrote, "We've taken off! Gear up for the high-octane action on its way. #YodhaTeaser out now. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."

The teaser opens with a flight getting hijacked. As the authorities are being informed, somebody asks, "Who is the on-flight commando?" Enter Sidharth Malhotra, an army man who—sharply-cut scenes suggest—has a penchant for guns and breaking bones.

As soon as the video was released, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC."

Another user commented, "Awesome and spectacular action."

"IT'S MIND-BLOWING," another comment read.

Makers revealed the teaser release date video that he captioned, "Airdropping thrills straight to your screens! Super stoked to be taking off on this journey with you all. Stay tuned because #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."