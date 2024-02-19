'Yodha' teaser: Sidharth Malhotra is out to battle hijackers

The teaser of the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha was unveiled by the makers on Monday. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is an action film backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.
Sidharth took to Instagram and treated fans with the official teaser. Sharing the video, he wrote, "We've taken off! Gear up for the high-octane action on its way. #YodhaTeaser out now. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."
The teaser opens with a flight getting hijacked. As the authorities are being informed, somebody asks, "Who is the on-flight commando?" Enter Sidharth Malhotra, an army man who—sharply-cut scenes suggest—has a penchant for guns and breaking bones.
As soon as the video was released, fans flooded the comment section.
One of the users wrote, "ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC."
Another user commented, "Awesome and spectacular action."
"IT'S MIND-BLOWING," another comment read.
Makers revealed the teaser release date video that he captioned, "Airdropping thrills straight to your screens! Super stoked to be taking off on this journey with you all. Stay tuned because #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."
In the video, a team of skydivers descend from the skies to unveil the action thriller film amidst the clouds, high above the azure waters of Dubai. The poster showcases the 'Shershaah' actor in his action avatar while holding an assault rifle.
Last year, the makers unveiled two posters of the film.
In the poster, Sidharth exudes confidence and intensity. The first poster depicts him in uniform, clutching a gun against a backdrop of an aeroplane. The other poster depicts him in the middle of a fight, wearing a plain white T-shirt with some dust on it and wielding a broken glass bottle, ready to strike his opponent.
Talking about 'Yodha' Sidharth earlier said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."
Sidharth was recently seen in the Rohit Shetty series Indian Police Force. His last film was Mission Majnu, in which he played an undercover spy. Sidharth has collaborated with Karan Johar before on Shershaah, where he played the role of late army veteran Vikram Batra.
(With inputs from ANI. This story was originally appeared on Cinema Express)