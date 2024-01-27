Bad to the Bone: 'It is funny, but there is pathos as well,' says Konkana Sen on 'Killer Soup'

Konkana Sen Sharma may call herself an accidental actor, but her filmography refutes that claim. She has played a disgruntled news reporter in Page 3, a woman desperate to get married in Life In a Metro, and a patient of schizophrenia in 15 Park Avenue. The latest in her critically acclaimed performances, which have established her as an actor of discerning taste, is the psycho-dark comedy Killer Soup.

In the Netflix show, Konkana essays the role of Swati Shetty, who murders her husband and props her paramour in his place. The story of identity switching may seem similar to the Telugu film Yevadu, but is actually based on real-life events inspired by the 2014 movie. In 2017, a woman in Telangana murdered her husband and replaced him with her lover. If you must know, the distinct dietary preferences of the two men gave away the switch.

Besides being an opportunity to work with director Abhishek Chaubey and co-star Manoj Bajpayee, who Konkana calls a “living legend”, it was the tragic-comic element of Killer Soup that drew her. “Ek Thi Daayan was the only negative character I had played before this. Usually, my characters have been morally upright, exuding integrity, which is not necessarily how things work in life,” Konkana says, adding, “In Killer Soup, there is a crime-thriller element. It is also funny, but there is pathos as well. It has so many elements that it was hard to put it down as a particular genre.”