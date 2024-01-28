'Animal' started healthy conversation about toxic masculinity': Ranbir Kapoor

NEW DELHI: Cinema has the power to spark a conversation, says actor Ranbir Kapoor, who credits his latest film "Animal" for starting a "healthy" discussion around toxic masculinity.

"Animal", which hit the screens on December 1, was one of the highest earning Hindi films of 2023 despite being criticised for its poor portrayal of women, misogyny and graphic violence.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the action drama had its digital premiere on Netflix last week. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

In a video shared on Netflix India's YouTube page on Sunday, Ranbir said: "There is a very healthy conversation that has started about toxic masculinity, which is a great thing because cinema, at least, it starts a conversation. If something is wrong, if you don't show that it is wrong, and unless conversation starts in the society, we will never realise it."

Actors need to be "empathetic" towards the characters they play, he added.

"But as an audience, you decide what's wrong. You can make a film on the wrong person and it should be made. Because if you don't make a film on them, society will never improve," stressed the actor.