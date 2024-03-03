Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash: Khan trio dances to 'Naatu Naatu', SRK chants Jai Shri Ram

JAMNAGAR: Bollywood's three Khans -- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan -- showed off their bromance on-stage on the second day of the grand pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancee Radhika Merchant.

And what better than grooving to the tune of "Naatu Naatu", the high-spirited Oscar-winning Telugu song from "RRR" that celebrates bonhomie?

On early Sunday morning, dressed in all their finery, a bevy of Indian film stars descended on the stage, set up at a residential township situated close to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)'s petroleum refinery near Jamnagar city to celebrate the upcoming wedding.