Wanted to view topic of 'coming of age' broadly: Varun Grover on MUBI's 'Hand-picked by' edition

NEW DELHI: Writer-director Varun Grover, who has turned guest curator for streamer MUBI's latest 'Hand-picked by' edition, says he wanted to explore various aspects of the theme of 'coming of age' through his selection of eight films, which includes "Gamak Ghar", "Joyland", and "Cleo from 5 to 7".

The phrase 'coming of age' is largely used to describe a journey undertaken by children and teenagers, but Grover said he has "broadened" the ambit to show transition of both people and places.

"'Coming of age' has come to be associated with stories of adolescence and teenage. But I wanted to view the topic a bit broadly and include films which are coming of age of not just kids or people but sometimes of places also," Grover told PTI in an interview.

Citing the example of Achal Mishra's Maithili title "Gamak Ghar" (2019), shot in the filmmaker's ancestral house in Darbhanga, the 44-year-old said, "The film is the coming of age of a time period, a house, the people around that house, the era and the feeling when innocence is lost over time and becomes something else."

Influential French New Wave director Agnes Varda's "Cleo from 5 to 7" is about a French singer who spends a couple of hours wandering through Paris streets as she waits for the results of a medical test.

"'Cleo' is the coming of age of a young woman who just has two hours. Passage of time is another aspect of coming of age and generally that passage is four-five years. But 'Cleo from 5 to 7' is all about how her life changes within these two hours," Grover, also a poet-lyricist, added.