SC reprieve for Bollywood actress Jayaprada; sets aside jail term in ESIC dues case

NEW DELHI: In much relief for the former Member of Parliament (MP) and former Bollywood actress Jayaprada the Supreme Court had recently set aside the order passed by the Madras High Court and suspended her six month jail sentence, in the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) case.

"The Supreme Court has allowed our suspension of sentence appeal. The order of the high court, in which a condition was put that the lower court will grant bail only after a deposit of Rs 20 lakh is made, has also been set aside," her advocate Praveen Arya said.