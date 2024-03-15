SC reprieve for Bollywood actress Jayaprada; sets aside jail term in ESIC dues case

NEW DELHI: In much relief for the former Member of Parliament (MP) and former Bollywood actress Jayaprada the Supreme Court had recently set aside the order passed by the Madras High Court and suspended her six month jail sentence, in the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) case.
"The Supreme Court has allowed our suspension of sentence appeal. The order of the high court, in which a condition was put that the lower court will grant bail only after a deposit of Rs 20 lakh is made, has also been set aside," her advocate Praveen Arya said.
A bench of the top court, headed by Justice Abhay S Oka passed the order, after hearing Jayaprada's appeal.
Jayaprada was found guilty by Egmore court in Tamil Nadu of the commission of offence U/s. 85 (a), 85 (i) (b) of the Employees State Insurance Act for failing to comply with the statutory obligations of payment of contributions due to the Employees State Insurance Corporation in the exercise of Powers conferred under Section 45-A.
Jayaprada was sentenced to six months imprisonment by a Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore for failing to comply with the statutory obligations of payment of contributions due to the ESIC.
The Madras HC has also refused to grant her any relief and refused to set aside the sentence.