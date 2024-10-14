I am most present in front of camera or with Raha: Alia Bhatt on her ADHD

Previously, in an interview, Alia Bhatt had revealed that she has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). In another recent conversation, she spoke more about her condition and also about the two activities that bring her peace while managing this disorder: facing the camera and being with her daughter Raha.

In an interaction with The Lallantop, the Jigra actor said, “I have been zoning out from things since childhood. I would zone out while in the classroom or in the middle of a conversation. Just recently, I took up a psychological test and after that, I realised I have ADHD; my spectrum is quite high.”

Although the revelation surprised Alia, she said her friends had a different reaction. “When I revealed this to my friends, they said they knew this for a long time now; it is not some big revelation because of my personality, and I was like, ‘But, I didn’t know.'”

“Then I realised why I am at so much peace when I am in front of the camera. I stay present at that moment. I don’t know if it’s the character or what, but I am more present at that moment. And of course, after Raha, whenever I am with her, I am most present at that moment. I am at peace at these moments, and also mentally present,” she added.

Previously, the actor had opened up about her ADHD with Allure and had said, “It needs to be something that you can do very quickly. I have ADHD and don’t have interest in investing too much time. Whatever needs to happen needs to happen fast. On my wedding day, my makeup artist Puneet (B. Saini) was like, ‘Alia, this time you need to give me two hours.’ I told her, ‘You’ve lost it. Especially on my wedding day, I’m not giving you two hours because I want to chill.'”

Alia stars in the latest Vasan Bala directorial Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)