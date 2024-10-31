Actors are like horses, directors are jockeys: Rajpal Yadav

NEW DELHI: It is the director who controls an actor's performance, much like a jockey would rein in the horse, says Rajpal Yadav, who believes in adapting to the style of the filmmaker whenever he signs on a new project.

The actor, best known for his comedic roles in films such as Hungama, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Garam Masala, Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Partner, is returning as the popular character Chhota Pandit in the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Yadav first played the part in 2007 released Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by his frequent collaborator Priyadarshan. He reprised the role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), helmed by Anees Bazmee with whom the actor had worked in 2015's Welcome Back.

Asked to describe the filmmaking styles of Priyadarshan and Bazmee, Yadav said every director has their own point of view. "Actors are like horses, directors are like jockeys. It's the jockey's mission to take the horse in the right direction. All horses are the same, but their gait changes once the jockey is around. Each director has their own interpretation and approach. That's what makes the films different. Whenever I work with two different directors, I try to fit well in both types of filmmaking styles. That's my duty," the actor told PTI.

Yadav said he is happy to play Chhota Pandit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

"He is more like a caricature. Whatever he does, it doesn't offend anybody. He always makes fun of himself, like an innocent fool. Chhota Pandit brings joy to people across ages," he added.

The actor is set to reunite with Priyardarshan in Bhooth Bangla.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he will next be seen in Baby John and Welcome To The Jungle.