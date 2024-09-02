'Mutual consent se hota hai': Kamya Punjabi claims there's no sexual abuse in TV industry

Ever since the findings of the Justice Hema Committee Report were made public, several actresses in the Malayalam film industry have come forward to allege cases of sexual harassment. A series of confrontations and allegations have left the nation shocked with many arguing that such heinous acts happen across the entertainment world.

However, TV actress Kamya Punjabi recently called TV the safest industry and claimed that there is no sexual abuse or casting couch there.

Talking to News18, she said, "Television has been very clean. I don't know what used to happen in the past but now it is very clean. There is no such filth here. People aren't forced or blackmailed here. There is no casting couch. If you fit a role, you have talent, you will be selected for the show."

Kamya further added how she feels that television is the safest place in the entertainment industry and that sexual abuse does not happen here. She also added that whatever happens is with mutual consent and how nobody is telling anyone to sleep with them in the promise of a role.