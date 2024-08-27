Women's safety is a non-negotiable basic right: Filmmaker Gauri Shinde on Hema Committee report

With the release of the Justice Hema Committee report followed by many women actors including artists coming out publicly with their traumatic experiences, conversations and uproar is seen globally. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Bollywood director Gauri Shinde known for her films like English Vinglish and Dear Zindagi shared her thoughts on the report.
When asked about the workplace harassment faced by women across various industries in India, Gauri said, "My thoughts are exactly what anyone would and should have. Women's safety is a non-negotiable basic right. And if there is any sign of harm to that sanctity, it has to be dealt with a firm hand and strict rules, no doubt."
The filmmaker also spoke about forming "centres of power" if such existing workplaces fail to ensure a safe and secure environment for female employees to function.
"There has to be a solid long-term solution to this. A woman cannot lose her dignity and her dreams. Even after a worldwide #MeToo movement, how is there no change?" she added.
Meanwhile, actor Mohanlal has resigned as President of the under-fire Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA), following an avalanche of sexual assault and rape allegations against some of Mollywood's biggest stars, including veteran actor Siddique and filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan.