It's Malayalam film industry's #MeToo movement as more women speak up against sexual harassment

The issues raised by women in cinema have made people in the industry accountable and answerable, according to G P Ramachandran, a film critic. "The film industry does not have an agreement, contract, or any kind of licensing like any other workplace. These men, who have the support of the system, a huge fan base, and power, continued to exploit women and weak sections in the industry. Now, they have to respond to the issues raised. This happened when the Women in Cinema Collective and the survivors decided to fight back against the system," he said, adding that it has encouraged many women to come out and speak up.

Jolly Chirayath, a film and theatre artist, believes that it is only the beginning, and more women will come out. "For several years, women were not considered humans. There was also rape culture. Now women are able to acknowledge the issues and are willing to fight back against the system that considers them secondary citizens. These women are supported by some men who have a progressive mentality as well," she said, adding that it is an outcome of the efforts of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), the survivor, and the release of the Hema Committee report.

"These issues are not specific to the Malayalam film industry. We have seen the Me Too movement in Hollywood as well. Now, Mollywood is undergoing a purification process, which is the need of the hour. These incidents show that the people in the industry and the audience are willing to accept the change," said Ramachandran.

He added that there was a fear factor about job security, safety, and even morals earlier, and with the release of the report and the revelations of a few women, the survivors have become courageous enough to break the silence.