Kerala govt forms seven-member police team to probe atrocities faced by women in Mollywood

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of many women actors narrating their horrific sexual assault experiences in the cinema industry, the Kerala government on Sunday formed a special team to probe the atrocities faced by them.

The government on Sunday formed a seven-member team after a high-level meeting of senior police officials was called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The chief minister's office said the special team will be headed by IG Sparjan Kumar and will include four senior women IPS officers of the state.

"Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh will oversee the functioning of the team," the CMO said in a statement.

Apart from Kumar, the team will include DIG S Ajeetha Begum, Crime Branch HQ SP Merin Joseph, Coastal Police AIG Poonkuzhali, Kerala Police Academy Assistant Director Aishwarya Dongre, AIG Ajith V and Crime Branch SP S Madhusoodhan.