INTERVIEW | ‘Hema report a wake-up call not just for Kerala but whole of India’

How do you look at the responses to the findings of the Hema Committee?

Beena Paul: The unnatural kind of attention that only actors attract is deeply disturbing. To shift the narrative away from just the ‘actors and sexual harassment’, context is very important. Sexual harassment is undoubtedly prevalent, and totally unacceptable. The report is not just about actors, but also about women who work as technicians, makeup artists, hair stylists, assistant directors, cinematographers, editors, etc. This report is about women as a labour force in Malayalam cinema.

But sexual harassment is one of the major issues...

Beena: We are no moral police. What we are saying is that when power structure is

involved and people don’t have a voice, using your sexuality and your position to receive unnecessary favours is unacceptable.

Gayathri, how do you see the report?

Gayathri Varsha: What I have always said, even before the formation of the Hema Committee, is that we need a crystal clear film policy. Until now, cinema hasn’t been considered an industry in the technical sense of the term. The film industry and its execution revolves around employee and employer class differences. Hence, class conflict is bound to occur here. I think the Hema Committee report has approached this sector in this context.

We saw two kinds of responses to the report. One section says it portrays the Malayalam film industry in a bad light. The other says the report could be a turning point…

Beena: It isn’t an issue of bad space or good space. We are trying to push the industry towards becoming more professional. From my point of view, the Malayalam film industry is one of the top industries in India. But there’s a lot of exploitation happening. Can we close our eyes to that? That’s the question.

How could merely forming a policy be a solution in a highly disorganised sector like the film industry? For instance, on the issue of equal pay, is it practical?

Beena: Is it just about equal pay? See how it is twisted out of context. We do know that in the Malayalam film industry, as is the case in every film industry all over India, there is a difference in payment for men and women. All I am saying is equal work, equal pay.