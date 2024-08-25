Amid sexual abuse allegations, actor Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary

Veteran Malayalam actor Siddique on Sunday resigned from the post of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) general secretary.

"He has sent a letter to the president of the association, Mohanlal, informing him of his voluntary resignation from the post on Sunday morning," said a source within the association.

"I am stepping down from the position in light of the allegations against me," ONmanorama reported Siddique as saying.

The resignation comes a day after actress Revathy Sampath, who had levelled serious allegations against Siddique in 2019, reiterated that he had sexually abused her.

According to Revathy, Siddique contacted her using a fake social media account under the guise of discussing a film project in 2016, when she was 21 years old.

"He's a criminal. He subjected me to sexual assault for an hour. He asked me to come to Hotel Mascot to discuss the offer. I was caught unawares when he asked me immediately whether I was ready for adjustments. When I expressed shock, he became explicit in his demands saying that his sexual fantasies include women with long nails," Revathy said.

Siddique was elected as the association general secretary only two months ago, after Edavela Babu resigned. Edavela Babu has also been accused of sexual abuse by a junior artist.

AMMA has come under scrutiny after the release of the Hema Committee report which detailed systemic violence and discrimination against women in the Malayalam film industry. Several women in the industry have been coming out and sharing their experiences of facing abuse and discrimination since the release of the report.

(With inputs from Express News Service)