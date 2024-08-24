Demands mount for director Ranjith's resignation as Kerala Chalachitra Academy chief over 'sexual misconduct'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the demand for Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman Ranjith’s resignation mounting from all quarters, the state government is buying time for a safe exit for the director who has been accused of sexual misconduct by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra.

The government was put in a tight spot on Saturday when the Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan defended the academy chairman before the media. Although he later took a U-turn by posting a ‘corrected’ statement, the damage has been done.

Except for Kerala Women’s Commission Chairperson P Satheedevi who stated that the commission is ready to investigate the allegations even if they are made through media, no other senior leader of the CPM has come out against Ranjith.

"The ball is now in the court of the CM," a senior minister in the cabinet told TNIE. "The government has to give time to Ranjith for a safe exit rather than asking him to resign," he added. There is a strong view in the CPM that the government's goodwill gained through the Hema Committee should not be sabotaged for the sake of protecting a director.

Apart from the opposition Congress and BJP, demands for Ranjith’s resignation have come from within the LDF too. The CPI’s youth organisation AIYF’s state president and member of the Chalachithra Academy N Arun said they expect an intervention from the government. “We are aware of the gravity of the allegation. This is a very complex situation. It has also created a bad image for the state. We hope that the government will take a decision soon,” he said.

Earlier, Cheriyan had told the media that the government would inquire if Sreelekha Mitra submits a petition against Ranjith. “He is a brilliant director. If someone raises an allegation out of the blue, how could the government register a case? If it is proved that he is innocent, what will we do? The government is with the victim. But there should be a written complaint," he said. However, hours later, the minister clarified that the government would not protect whoever commits the crime. "If the allegation against Ranjith is proven right, action will be taken," he said on social media.

Meanwhile, actor Sreelekha Mitra told media that she would not come to Kerala and file a complaint against the incident. “Now it's an extra burden for me to travel to Kochi leaving my work here in Bengal.” She also questioned the minister's remark about Ranjith, saying, "There are so many brilliant directors and actors. But that doesn’t mean they are good people." Mitra had asked the government to take up the matter for her.