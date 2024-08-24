Actor Revathy Sampath accuses AMMA general secretary Siddique of sexual assault

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of actor-director and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith being embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct, AMMA general secretary Siddique too has come under a cloud.

Actor Revathy Sampath, who had leveled serious allegations against Siddique in 2019, once again challenged the actor. Terming him a criminal, she said that he sexually assaulted her.

She said the incident happened in 2016 in Thiruvananthapuram after a preview of Siddique's film 'Sukhamariyathe' at Nila Theatre. Revathy was then 21.

She told the media on Saturday that the senior actor had contacted her to talk about an offer in a Tamil movie that would feature his son. Revathy recalled that he affectionately addressed her as daughter and hence she did not doubt him initially. Siddique allegedly urged her to make "adjustments".

"He's a criminal. He subjected me to sexual assault for an hour. He asked me to come to Hotel Mascot to discuss the offer. I was caught unawares when he asked me immediately whether I was ready for adjustments. When I expressed shock, he became explicit in his demands saying that his sexual fantasies include women with long nails," recalled Revathy.

She also added that when she raised the issue in 2019, Siddique said she can do nothing against him.