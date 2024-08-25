Filmmaker Ranjith resigns as chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy following sexual misconduct charges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman and noted filmmaker-actor Ranjith has stepped down, days after he was accused of sexual harassment.

Ranjith was reportedly forced to resign after the allies in the LDF maintained that the raging controversy would affect the image of the Left government. This saw Ranjith deciding to tender his resignation reluctantly.

Culture minister Saji Cherian told the media that Ranjith had called him and informed his desire to step down from office. Refusing to assure the initiation of any action specifically against Ranjith, the minister said that the perpetrators would be brought to book and stringent action would be taken against them.

With AMMA general secretary Siddique's resignation on Sunday morning, it was just a matter of time for Ranjith to follow in his footsteps. However, the tainted official who was staying in a resort at Wayanad had removed the official board in his car on Saturday. He went to his Chalappuram home in Kozhikode where he was provided police security.