Lights on sex abuse, camera on ‘boys’ club’, but action missing

The Malayalam film industry is going through a ‘Harvey Weinstein moment’… Well, almost. Many things which were discussed in hushed tones are coming out in the open, powerful men in the industry are squirming in their hot seats not knowing when their glamorous cover will be blown away and more and more women are coming out sharing their traumatic experiences. All these, thanks to a 295-page Hema committee report.

It was in 2017 that the state government constituted the three-member committee headed by retired Kerala High Court judge Justice K Hema after the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) petitioned the Kerala government following the high-profile actress’ abduction and molestation case. The WCC, comprising women actors, directors and technicians, was formed in response to this incident and the Hema Committee was set up as a response to the demand of the WCC.

A first of its kind in the country, the committee was asked to conduct a detailed study on issues of gender inequality and recommend measures to improve the situation for women part of it. The committee submitted a report to the government in December 2019.

Then started the prolonged wait. Despite repeated requests from the WCC, the state government preferred to keep the report under wraps, treating it as some top-class secret. But it had to relent after four and a half years following the order of the State Information Commission and a high court verdict.