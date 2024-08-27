Mohanlal steps down as AMMA president, executive committee dissolved amidst heavy criticism

"In light of the Hema Committee report addressing sexual harassment allegations against certain AMMA office-bearers, the current governing body of AMMA is resigning to uphold its moral responsibility. A general meeting will be convened within two months to elect a new governing body," said AMMA in a statement.

AMMA expressed hope for new leadership capable of strengthening the association.

The announcement follows an online AMMA executive meeting held on Tuesday to discuss Siddique’s resignation.

The current executive body was elected two months ago at AMMA’s annual general body meeting held in Kochi. During the meeting on June 30, actors Jagadish and Jayan Cherthala were elected as vice-presidents. The term for the new office-bearers was to be from 2024 to 2027.

Mohanlal was elected unopposed as AMMA president for the third consecutive term, while actor Unni Mukundan was elected treasurer.

Other executive members included actors Kalabhavan Shajon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Tini Tom, Ananya, Vinu Mohan, Tovino Thomas, Sarayu Mohan, and Anseeba.

Prior to the annual meeting, actor Edavela Babu had stepped down from the general secretary’s post after holding it for 25 years, leading to the election of Siddique.