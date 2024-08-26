Malayalam actor-producer Baburaj accused of sexually assaulting junior artiste

In the backdrop of the Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry, a junior artiste has accused Malayalam actor-producer Baburaj of sexual assault, alleging that the incident occurred in 2019. Baburaj, who holds the position of joint general secretary in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), has denied the allegations. He also spoke to Malayalam media that he plans to take legal action against this junior artiste.
The accusation comes a day after the resignations of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith and actors’ association general secretary Siddique, both of whom stepped down following allegations of sexual misconduct.
The junior artiste, who has chosen to remain anonymous, alleged in her statement to the media that Baburaj offered her a role in a movie and invited her to his house in Aluva, stating that the film’s production controller and other technicians would be present. Upon arrival, she claimed that she found herself alone and was subsequently assaulted by Baburaj.
In response, Baburaj rejected the allegations, stating that they are part of a conspiracy aimed at blocking his potential ascension to the role of AMMA general secretary. He further suggested that the complainant, who he believes worked at his resort, has no ties to the film industry.
The junior artiste, who has since left the industry and is living with her family outside Kerala, expressed her readiness to cooperate with the police and share her account publicly if required.
The shock waves that followed the release of the Hema Committee report continues to reverberate as more women in the Malayalam film industry have come forward revealing their troubling experiences from their male colleagues.