Malayalam actor-producer Baburaj accused of sexually assaulting junior artiste

In the backdrop of the Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry, a junior artiste has accused Malayalam actor-producer Baburaj of sexual assault, alleging that the incident occurred in 2019. Baburaj, who holds the position of joint general secretary in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), has denied the allegations. He also spoke to Malayalam media that he plans to take legal action against this junior artiste.

The accusation comes a day after the resignations of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith and actors’ association general secretary Siddique, both of whom stepped down following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The junior artiste, who has chosen to remain anonymous, alleged in her statement to the media that Baburaj offered her a role in a movie and invited her to his house in Aluva, stating that the film’s production controller and other technicians would be present. Upon arrival, she claimed that she found herself alone and was subsequently assaulted by Baburaj.