Hema Committee report: Allegations surface against Maniyan Pilla Raju, Jayasurya, director Thulasidas

KOCHI: The shock waves that followed the release of the Hema Committee report continued to reverberate as more women in the Malayalam film industry have come forward revealing the bad experiences from their male colleagues.

On Monday, senior actor Geetha Vijayan and artist Minu Muneer went public to narrate their traumatic experiences.

Geetha told the media that she had a bad experience with the director Thulasidas in 1991 during the shoot of his film 'Chanchattam'. "It was during the shooting of the 1991 film Chanchattam. I reacted. However, I completed the film. He has misbehaved with other women as well," she said.

Minu Muneer, in her Facebook post on Monday, revealed a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse she had to suffer from actors Mukesh, Edavela Babu, Maniyan Pilla Raju, Jayasurya, and other technicians.

"In 2013, I was subjected to physical and verbal abuse by these individuals while working on a project. I tried to cooperate and continue working. But the abuse became unbearable. As a result, I was forced to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai. I am now seeking justice and accountability for the trauma and suffering I endured. I request your assistance in taking action against their heinous actions," she wrote.

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) joint general secretary Babu Raj is also facing allegations as a junior artist said she was sexually assaulted by the actor. She also said that several women had similar experiences.