Bengali actor files sexual harassment complaint against filmmaker Ranjith, FIR registered

KOCHI: Backing her media allegations against filmmaker Ranjith, a Bengali actor filed a complaint with the Kochi city police commissioner on Monday. The complainant alleged sexual misbehaviour by the former Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman in 2009 at a Kochi apartment.
In her complaint via email, the actor detailed that the incident occurred at DD Flats, Kadavanthra, Kochi, when she was invited to act in the film 2009 movie 'Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha', directed by Ranjith.
During a film discussion at the flat in Kochi's Kaloor-Kadavanthra where Ranjith was staying, he allegedly grabbed her hand and attempted to touch other parts of her body with sexual intent. Realizing his intentions were inappropriate, she managed to escape and return to her hotel. The actor also mentioned that she shared this distressing experience with scriptwriter Joshy Joseph during that day itself.
The actor also added that she was unable to pursue legal action against the filmmaker including assault to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, of sections 354 and 354B of the Indian Penal Code during the time of committing the crime as she hailed from Kolkata, West Bengal.
Confirming the receipt, Kochi City Police Commissioner S Syam Sundar said, "I received a complaint to my personal email, and an FIR has been registered. Further actions will follow as the investigation progresses."
A special team comprising female IPS officers has been formed to handle the case, although it has not yet been officially activated. The Kochi police will proceed with further procedures following a detailed probe, he added.
The seven-member police team was formed by the Kerala government after the revelations made by the Hema Committee report. It will be headed by South Zone IG Sparjan Kumar wherein the women cops will handle witness statements and evidence collection, while male officers will assist them with other tasks.
Meanwhile, Ranjith resigned as chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on Sunday after the accusations came out.
"The damage caused to me cannot be erased quickly. Still, I need to prove my innocence. I need to come clean before the public. A part of the allegation (by the actor) is a lie," said the director.
