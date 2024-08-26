Bengali actor files sexual harassment complaint against filmmaker Ranjith, FIR registered

KOCHI: Backing her media allegations against filmmaker Ranjith, a Bengali actor filed a complaint with the Kochi city police commissioner on Monday. The complainant alleged sexual misbehaviour by the former Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman in 2009 at a Kochi apartment.

In her complaint via email, the actor detailed that the incident occurred at DD Flats, Kadavanthra, Kochi, when she was invited to act in the film 2009 movie 'Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha', directed by Ranjith.

During a film discussion at the flat in Kochi's Kaloor-Kadavanthra where Ranjith was staying, he allegedly grabbed her hand and attempted to touch other parts of her body with sexual intent. Realizing his intentions were inappropriate, she managed to escape and return to her hotel. The actor also mentioned that she shared this distressing experience with scriptwriter Joshy Joseph during that day itself.