People facing allegations should step down: Actor Prithviraj on Hema Committee report

KOCHI: Actor and producer Prithviraj Sukumaran on Monday said that those in positions who are facing allegations after the release of the Hema Committee report should step down and face the investigation.

Addressing the media in Kochi on Monday, he said that if the persons in positions are facing allegations of sexual assault, it is better to step down when the investigation is carried out.

"These allegations should be taken seriously. There should be a thorough investigation against the accused, and if the allegations are proven, strict action should be taken. Also, if they are proved to be innocent, those who made false allegations should be punished," he said.