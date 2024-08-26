People facing allegations should step down: Actor Prithviraj on Hema Committee report

KOCHI: Actor and producer Prithviraj Sukumaran on Monday said that those in positions who are facing allegations after the release of the Hema Committee report should step down and face the investigation.
Addressing the media in Kochi on Monday, he said that if the persons in positions are facing allegations of sexual assault, it is better to step down when the investigation is carried out.
"These allegations should be taken seriously. There should be a thorough investigation against the accused, and if the allegations are proven, strict action should be taken. Also, if they are proved to be innocent, those who made false allegations should be punished," he said.
Talking about the findings of the report, he said that he was not shocked. "I am one of those who appeared before the committee to give a statement. I am not shocked, rather, I am looking forward to knowing the steps taken by the authorities to implement the recommendations."
"I cannot comment on the presence of a power group in the industry. I cannot say it doesn't exist because I haven't experienced it. If at all it is present, it should also be taken into account. If there are people who are affected by such a body, their grievances should be addressed," he said, adding that one thing he can do is ensure that the shooting sets of his films are safe for everyone, but it is not enough.
The actor also mentioned that the association should have responded more seriously to this issue.