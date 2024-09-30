Government regulations probably only solution: Ananya Panday on deep fake videos

Actor Ananya Panday, whose upcoming film "CTRL" peeks into the world of artificial intelligence (AI), says government authorities need to come up with certain regulations to prevent misuse of technology.

Recently, top movie stars like Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Rashmika Mandanna fell victims to deepfake videos.

The trailer of "CTRL" sees Panday's character ask an AI app to "erase" her lover Joe (Vihaan Samat) from her life after she catches him cheating on her.

"It's very scary. As public figures, our faces and voices are out there. (So) I don't know how much we can safeguard. I think it will have to come from regulations by the government, that's probably the only solution," Panday told PTI in a media group interaction on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2024 when asked about deepfake videos of celebrities.

Deepfake is a digital method where users can replace one person's likeness convincingly with that of another using AI technology.

Produced by Saffron and Andolan Films, "CTRL" will start streaming on Netflix from October 4. The cyber thriller is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.