Sharmila Tagore calls Nadaaniyan ‘not good’, says Ibrahim tried his best

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has opened up about her grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan, sharing candid thoughts on his performance and the film itself. In a recent interview with Anandabazar Patrika on YouTube, Tagore admitted she wasn’t too impressed with the Netflix original.

“Ibrahim’s film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best,” she said. “These things shouldn’t really be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn’t great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good.”

Despite her disappointment with the film, Sharmila called Ibrahim’s debut a learning experience, and praised both him and his sister Sara Ali Khan for their efforts in the film industry. “Sara and Ibrahim are doing a wonderful job,” she added.