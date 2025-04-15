Sharmila Tagore calls Nadaaniyan ‘not good’, says Ibrahim tried his best

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has opened up about her grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan, sharing candid thoughts on his performance and the film itself. In a recent interview with Anandabazar Patrika on YouTube, Tagore admitted she wasn’t too impressed with the Netflix original.
“Ibrahim’s film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best,” she said. “These things shouldn’t really be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn’t great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good.”
Despite her disappointment with the film, Sharmila called Ibrahim’s debut a learning experience, and praised both him and his sister Sara Ali Khan for their efforts in the film industry. “Sara and Ibrahim are doing a wonderful job,” she added.
Tagore had high praise for her granddaughter, saying, “Sara is a good actress. She works very hard and is capable of doing a lot more. She’ll also achieve that.”
Nadaaniyan, released on Netflix on 7 March, features Ibrahim as Arjun, a middle-class boy from Noida, and Khushi Kapoor as Piya, a South Delhi girl. The film, backed by Karan Johar’s banner, received mixed to poor reviews from both critics and audiences. Alongside Ibrahim and Khushi, the cast includes Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, Meezaan Jafri, Jugal Hansraj, and Archana Puran Singh.
Ibrahim has faced heavy criticism online for his performance. However, several industry veterans have come to his defence. Director Vikram Bhatt, speaking to Galatta India, said, “Ibrahim also looks like Saif, so how will you not compare? But he proves himself even by that comparison. I think he is at par with Saif and way better than Saif’s performance in his debut film. I can give you in writing that Ibrahim will be a big star.”
Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore herself recently returned to Bengali cinema with Puratawn, which released in theatres on 11 April and has received a warm response from audiences.