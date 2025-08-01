'Not my film': Aanand L Rai slams AI-altered re-release of 'Raanjhanaa' without consent

Celebrated filmmaker Aanand L Rai has strongly condemned the unauthorised AI-edited re-release of his 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa, branding it a “reckless takeover” that distorts the heart and soul of the original film. The altered version, titled Ambikapathy, was released in Tamil across theatres on August 1 with an AI-generated “happy ending”, a significant deviation from the film's original and tragic conclusion.

What has sparked outrage is that the reimagined version was produced and distributed by Eros International without the consent, or even the knowledge, of its director. According to Rai, neither he nor any of the film's core creative team were consulted before the AI-modified version was released.

In an Instagram post, Rai wrote, "The past three weeks have been surreal and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating."