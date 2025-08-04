Tharoor congratulates SRK on winning National Award; Khan's 'thank you' message left fans reaching for dictionary

Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, a celebrated wordsmith for Indians, was outwitted on Monday by none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Tharoor, who is used to getting most Indians run for a dictionary to decode his highly sophisticated English, kept his wish for "King Khan," short and simple.
"A National Treasure wins a National Award. Congratulations @iamsrk," Tharoor wrote in a message on X.
However, Khan, who won his first-ever National Award on August 1, left his fans a little flabbergasted while penning his thank-you note in Tharoor-like English.
"Thank you for the simple praise, Mr Tharoor... would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian...ha ha," the superstar replied.
Please save the reaching out for a dictionary part, we've got you covered. The Oxford dictionary defines magniloquent as 'using high-flown or bombastic language' and sesquipedalian as 'of many syllables'.
Bollywood's favourite Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for the superhit movie Jawan, his first in a career spanning more than three decades. He shared the award with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail, which was named the Best Feature Film.