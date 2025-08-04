Tharoor congratulates SRK on winning National Award; Khan's 'thank you' message left fans reaching for dictionary

Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, a celebrated wordsmith for Indians, was outwitted on Monday by none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Tharoor, who is used to getting most Indians run for a dictionary to decode his highly sophisticated English, kept his wish for "King Khan," short and simple.

"A National Treasure wins a National Award. Congratulations @iamsrk," Tharoor wrote in a message on X.

However, Khan, who won his first-ever National Award on August 1, left his fans a little flabbergasted while penning his thank-you note in Tharoor-like English.

"Thank you for the simple praise, Mr Tharoor... would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian...ha ha," the superstar replied.