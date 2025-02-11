Singer B Praak cancels his appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast after controversy

Singer B Praak has cancelled his appearance on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast amid the latter’s controversial comments on comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. The YouTuber has been facing severe backlash from people online for his distasteful jab at parents on the show and also issued an apology on social media on Monday.

B Praak was set to appear on Ranveer’s podcast but has refused to participate after the raging controversy. In a video which he uploaded on Instagram, B Praak said in Hindi, “I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on BeerBiceps, and we cancelled that. Why? Since we are all seeing how pathetic his thinking is. The choice of words that he has used on Samay Raina’s show.”

He added, “This is not our Indian culture. What story are you telling about your parents? What are you even talking about them? Is this comedy? You are abusing people, teaching them how to abuse. I fail to understand this generation.”

The singer also criticised Ranveer for giving a platform to such comments when he talks about spirituality on his podcast. “You promote Sanatan Dharma and host so many influential people, still your thinking is so pathetic,” he said.

The controversy erupted when Ranveer appeared as a judge on Samay’s show and its video was uploaded on YouTube recently. During a conversation with one of the participants, Ranveer asked an inappropriate question, “Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life. Or would you join in once and stop it forever?”. This has ignited severe criticism from people online with political leaders condemning the act and calling for action against the makers of the show.

A police complaint was also filed against the makers and participants of the show on Monday for using abusive language and the matter is currently under inquiry.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)