Actor Saif Ali Khan sustains 'six stab wounds' in knife attack during 'burglary attempt' at his Mumbai residence

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalised on Thursday after he sustained injuries following a knife attack by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai.

The actor is undergoing treatment at the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra.

According to a statement from the hospital, Khan has "six stab wounds" out of which "two are deep."

"There's one close to the spine.He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by Neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain anesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi,” IANS reported Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital as saying.

According to a statement from Khan's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor's team, the incident occured at around 2. 30 am on Thursday.

"There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and (his wife and actor) Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine," the statement said.

"We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern," the statement said.

Saif Ali Khan's public relations representative also in statement said there was an "attempted burglary" at his residence.

"He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation," the representative said.

A police official said that as per initial information, an unidentified person entered Saif Ali Khan's house and both of them had a scuffle.

Some family members of the actor were present in the house at the time of the incident, he said.

The actor was injured in knife attack by the intruder. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and was reported to be out of danger, the official said.

Asked if there was a robbery attempt at the actor's house by the intruder, a senior police official did not elaborate and said an investigation was on.

The Bandra police reached the spot after receiving information and launched a probe into the incident.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)