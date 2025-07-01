Dhanush wraps shooting for Aanand L Rai movie 'Tere Ishk Mein'

NEW DELHI: Tamil cinema star Dhanush has completed shooting for his upcoming film 'TereIshkMein' directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Produced by Rai alongside Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The actor announced the news on his Instagram handle on Monday.

Sharing the post, Dhanush wrote, And it's a wrap #tereishqmein.

Apart from Dhanush, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon, known for films such as 'Mimi' and 'Luka Chuppi'.

Sanon will essay the role of Mukti in the film. Dhanush plays Shankar.