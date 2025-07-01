Dhanush wraps shooting for Aanand L Rai movie 'Tere Ishk Mein'

NEW DELHI: Tamil cinema star Dhanush has completed shooting for his upcoming film 'TereIshkMein' directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Produced by Rai alongside Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The actor announced the news on his Instagram handle on Monday.
Sharing the post, Dhanush wrote, And it's a wrap #tereishqmein.
Apart from Dhanush, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon, known for films such as 'Mimi' and 'Luka Chuppi'.
Sanon will essay the role of Mukti in the film. Dhanush plays Shankar.
'Tere Ishk Mein' marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and director Rai after 2013's 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Atrangi Re' (2021). The movie is written by Himanshu Sharma, the music for the film is composed by A R Rahman with the lyrics by Irshad Kamil.
The upcoming movie is slated to be released in theatres worldwide on November 28.
'Tere ishq Mein' will release in Hindi and Tamil languages. Sanon was last seen in 'Do Patti' (2024), which marked her debut as a producer. She co-starred with Kajol in the film. On the other hand, Dhanush's latest work is 'Kuberaa', which is directed by Sekhar Kammula, a crime thriller film released on June 20, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna.