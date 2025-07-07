Hindi

I owe my best roles to south Indian cinema, says Genelia D’Souza

The actress said that all the good roles she played are from the South Indian film industry, and she is blessed to have received such opportunities.
Genelia D’Souza, who has built a strong fan base across various film industries, continues to be celebrated for her memorable performances, especially in the South.
Genelia D’Souza, who has built a strong fan base across various film industries, continues to be celebrated for her memorable performances, especially in the South.Photo | Facebook
Online Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Actress Genelia D’Souza, who began her film career in Hindi cinema, has expressed her deep appreciation for the South Indian film industry. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan during the promotions of her upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, Genelia clarified misconceptions about her association with South Indian films.

Responding to a question about whether she missed out on good roles in the South, Genelia said it would be wrong to say that South Indian films did not offer her meaningful characters. "In Hyderabad, I am known as Hasini for my role in Bommarillu. For the Tamil industry, I am known as Harini for my role in Boys, and in Kerala, I am known as Arackal Ayesha for my role in the Malayalam film Urumi,” she said.

“All the good roles I played are from the South Indian film industry, and I am blessed to have received such opportunities. I am thankful to the South Indian film industry for giving me a chance to work with them,” she added.

The actress also touched upon the criticism she sometimes faces for her choice of roles in recent films. "Some people even judge me for the roles I played in new films," she said.

Genelia, who has built a strong fan base across various film industries, continues to be celebrated for her memorable performances, especially in the South.

South Indian cinema
Genelia D’Souza

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com