Sitaare Zameen Par Movie Review: Aamir Khan is desperate to pull at your heartstrings

Gulshan gets disarmed of his arrogance once he starts training the team. Each one of them has a quirk of his own. Aayush Bhansali’s Lotus often gets lost in his thoughts and it’s tough to get what Rishi Shahani’s Sharmaji is saying. Guddu (Gopi Krishnan Varma) is afraid to take a shower but is always eager for a hug while Ashish Pendse’s Sunil is a hypochondriac, who wears a helmet at all times. Satbir (Aroush Datta) gets obsessed with his jersey not being red (How else will his mother spot him in a match?), Rishabh Jain’s Raju talks to or rather reprimands plants and Kareem (Samvit Desai) will never face the basket while going for a free throw. Simran Mangeshkar’s Golu carries a surf board to a basketball match (what if the hotel has a pool?), Hargovind (Naman Misra) hides a secret which doesn’t let him trust coaches and Bantu (Vedant Sharma) thinks whirring a finger in his ear can actually slow down time. Everybody has their own version of normal, we are constantly told. But beyond their eccentricities, we don’t get time to live with these characters. We often see them in relation to Gulshan, what they are teaching him and us in the process. We are told about their professions, but who are they when they are not in court?