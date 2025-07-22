‘Saiyaara’ star Ahaan Panday surpasses 1 million Instagram followers amid film’s blockbuster run

Debutant Ahaan Panday is basking in the success of his first film, Saiyaara, which has taken the box office by storm. Directed by Mohit Suri and also starring Big Girls Don’t Cry fame Aneet Padda, the romantic drama premiered in cinemas on 18 July and has swiftly crossed the ₹100 crore mark within just four days of its release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara opened with an impressive ₹21.5 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹26 crore on Saturday and a massive ₹35.75 crore on Sunday its highest single-day collection so far. The film continued its winning streak on Monday with ₹22.5 crore, bringing the total domestic collection to ₹105.75 crore.

The film’s roaring success has catapulted Ahaan Panday into the limelight. The 27-year-old, who had between 460,000 and 480,000 Instagram followers prior to the release, has now surpassed 1.1 million followers, marking a rapid rise in popularity.