Saiyaara Movie Review: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda land the notes in Mohit Suri’s nostalgia song

A Mohit Suri film is a mood. In his latest Saiyaara, Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda) explains to Ahaan Panday’s Krish Kapoor the difference between hit songs and memorable ones. “The popular ones? You listen to them for four months and then forget them,” she says. “But the other ones make you time travel. Towards your childhood, towards your first love, towards…rain.” For a millennial Hindi cinemagoer like me, Saiyaara too feels like a time machine. It took me back to earphone-on metro rides, brooding songs from Kalyug (2005) or Awarapan (2007) giving unnecessary weightage to a school breakup. Or a class bunk to watch Aashiqui 2 (2013) with a crush and then regretting the decision after witnessing the climax (it doesn’t end swell). Saiyaara made me relive old memories but I am not sure if it created any new ones. It isn’t a new, catchy track but actually a reprise. A throwback. A compilation of Mohit Suri’s greatest hits.