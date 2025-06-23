Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Sardaarji 3' with Pak actor Hania Aamir to release overseas only amid India-Pakistan tensions

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has announced that his upcoming film Sardaarji 3 will release only in overseas markets. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Diljit said the film, directed by Amar Hundal, will hit the screens on June 27. The movie also stars Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

The decision to limit the release to overseas audiences comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor.

In the film, Hania joins Diljit's character as a ghost hunter tasked with removing a spirit from a mansion in the United Kingdom.

Sharing a video on his Instagram, the actor-singer wrote, "Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN."