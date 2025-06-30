After Shefali Jariwala's sudden death, Mallika Sherawat urges people to say no to botox

MUMBAI: Actor Mallika Sherawat has called on people to say no to botox and artificial cosmetic fillers, and instead embrace a natural, healthy lifestyle.

In a video message shared on Instagram on Sunday, Sherawat — known for films like Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome, and more recently Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video — urged her fans to adopt clean living and self-acceptance.

“There’s no filter I am using, there’s no makeup I’ve put on. I haven’t even brushed my hair yet. This is the first thing I am doing — sharing this video with you so that we all can say together, ‘No to botox, no to artificial cosmetic fillers, and yes to life, yes to a healthy way of living.’ Love you all,” said the 48-year-old actor.

Her remarks come in the wake of actor Shefali Jariwala’s untimely death last week, which has reignited conversations about the health risks associated with cosmetic procedures, particularly anti-ageing treatments. While the exact cause of Jariwala’s death is yet to be confirmed, some reports suggested cardiac arrest.

In the caption accompanying her video, Sherawat encouraged her followers to pursue natural well-being through clean eating, regular exercise, proper hydration, and adequate sleep. “Instead of chasing youth with these artificial procedures, I’m nurturing it from within. Let’s embrace our natural glow,” she wrote.