Shefali Jariwala’s Death: What could have been the likely causes?

CHENNAI: Shefali Jariwala, popularly known as the "Kaanta Laga girl" and a former Bigg Boss contestant, passed away suddenly at the age of 42 in the early hours of Saturday (June 28). According to reports, she experienced severe chest pain and collapsed at her residence in Mumbai. Despite efforts to revive her, she was declared dead after being rushed to the hospital. Early medical findings suggest that she likely suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, though the official cause of death is still under investigation.
Shefali had a long history of epilepsy, a neurological condition she had been managing since the age of 15. Medical professionals have suggested the possibility of SUDEP or Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy, as a contributing factor. This is a rare but known risk among people with epilepsy, where a seizure can potentially trigger fatal heart complications. Stress and emotional strain are known to increase the risk of seizures, and Shefali had previously spoken openly about dealing with emotional challenges and depression earlier in life.
However, her doctor confirmed to police that she was not on any medication for heart-related issues and was generally health-conscious. She was reportedly undergoing anti-ageing treatments, but there is no evidence yet connecting those procedures to her sudden collapse.
According to medical literature and journals, the currently available anti-aging treatments can have various side effects, ranging from common and mild to rare and more serious. Common side effects, which mostly restricted to external treatment locations, which include redness, swelling, and bruising at the site. However these side effects typically resolve within a few days. More serious potential side effects can include allergic reactions, infection, scarring, and, in rare cases, vision changes or nerve damage.
The police are continuing their investigation, including a full forensic post-mortem, to determine the exact cause of death. At this time, cardiac arrest remains the most probable reason, with epilepsy-related complications also being considered. However, the news has shocked fans and the entertainment community, as Shefali was seen in good health in her recent public appearances and social media posts.