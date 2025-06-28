Shefali Jariwala’s Death: What could have been the likely causes?

However, her doctor confirmed to police that she was not on any medication for heart-related issues and was generally health-conscious. She was reportedly undergoing anti-ageing treatments, but there is no evidence yet connecting those procedures to her sudden collapse.

According to medical literature and journals, the currently available anti-aging treatments can have various side effects, ranging from common and mild to rare and more serious. Common side effects, which mostly restricted to external treatment locations, which include redness, swelling, and bruising at the site. However these side effects typically resolve within a few days. More serious potential side effects can include allergic reactions, infection, scarring, and, in rare cases, vision changes or nerve damage.

The police are continuing their investigation, including a full forensic post-mortem, to determine the exact cause of death. At this time, cardiac arrest remains the most probable reason, with epilepsy-related complications also being considered. However, the news has shocked fans and the entertainment community, as Shefali was seen in good health in her recent public appearances and social media posts.